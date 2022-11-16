Georgia lawmakers divided on judge’s ruling to overturn abortion ban

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Local state representatives on both sides of the aisle are reacting after a judge ruled to overturn Georgia’s abortion ban.

As you could imagine, some democrats are relieved by the overturning of the abortion ban. Republicans aren’t happy on the other hand.

Republican Representative Bill Hitchens says he doesn’t think they’ll be writing up a new abortion ban law with similar wording anytime soon.

“I think we all want to know or have some concept of where we stand or where the law is going to stand before we try and start re-writing laws.”

The Attorney General’s office is planning to appeal the overturning of the law that makes it illegal to have an abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected but the appeal has to be heard by a state supreme court and there’s no timeline on how long that could take.

Lawmaker Bill Hitchens, representing the City of Rincon in the House, voted for the Heartbeat Bill or HB481 in 2019.

He says he has a law enforcement background and doesn’t think getting an abortion should be legal.

“Anytime we had a pregnant woman who lost her life as a result of somebody’s fault, it would be murder or involuntary manslaughter. It’s murder in one case or homicide and then it’s legal in another. That doesn’t make sense to me.”

State Representative Edna Jackson representing Savannah, was not in office during the vote in 2019 but would vote if there is another law similar to the Heartbeat Bill written up.

She says she’s happy to hear about the overturning of the bill but the fight for women rights continues.

“It doesn’t end because it will be surface again. We have to continue not only the journey, the fight because nobody has a right to decide what is going to happen to our bodies. The only thing I can say is be encouraged and continue to what we have been doing all year long.”

If lawmakers were to draft up a similar bill banning abortions after a heartbeat is detected, political science experts say the house would need 91 majority votes and the senate would need 29 to pass it.

When the Heartbeat bill or HB 481 passed in 2019, it was by a very narrow majority. Making the future for women looking to get an abortion in Georgia uncertain.

