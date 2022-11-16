Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus kicks off holiday season with lighting ceremony

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holiday season is officially in full-swing over at Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus in Savannah!

Students, teachers and people in the community were on-hand Tuesday night as President Kyle Marrero ‘flipped the switch’ at their annual holiday lighting ceremony.

People hung around after and did arts and crafts, games, treats and other holiday-themed activities.

Class royalty Lindsey Breaux tells us why it’s important.

“The lighting ceremony is a long-standing tradition here at Georgia Southern. It just invites the community to come in and kick-off the holiday season together.”

The University also collected donations of unopened soap and unworn socks for elderly people in the community.

On Wednesday night, a crowd will gather to light Sweetheart Circle at the Statesboro campus!

We’re told Santa will be on-hand for that one.

