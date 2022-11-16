Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus kicks off holiday season with lighting ceremony

Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus kicks off holiday season with lighting ceremony
Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus kicks off holiday season with lighting ceremony(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holiday season is officially in full-swing over at Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus in Savannah!

Students, teachers and people in the community were on-hand Tuesday night as President Kyle Marrero ‘flipped the switch’ at their annual holiday lighting ceremony.

People hung around after and did arts and crafts, games, treats and other holiday-themed activities.

Class royalty Lindsey Breaux tells us why it’s important.

“The lighting ceremony is a long-standing tradition here at Georgia Southern. It just invites the community to come in and kick-off the holiday season together.”

The University also collected donations of unopened soap and unworn socks for elderly people in the community.

On Wednesday night, a crowd will gather to light Sweetheart Circle at the Statesboro campus!

We’re told Santa will be on-hand for that one.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WTOC
2-year-old found dead at bottom of hotel pool in Beaufort
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Boat
Boat involved in crash causing traffic delays on I-95 near Highway 80
Anthony RODRIGUEZ
Suspect accused of plowing through Rincon parade denied bond for second time
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney’s ruling applies statewide. The ban had been...
Judge overturns Georgia’s ban on abortion around 6 weeks

Latest News

Veterans Day Salute & Military Luncheon
Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce hosts Veterans Day Salute, Military luncheon
$94,000 donated to Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia
$94,000 donated to Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia to serve families for the holiday
Georgia International Commerce Centre
SJP Properties officially broke ground on the Georgia International Commerce Centre
$94,000 donated to Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia
$94,000 donated to Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia