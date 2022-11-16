How to make blackened green beans perfect for Thanksgiving

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thanksgiving is the most planned meal of the year with menus and grocery lists made out weeks in advance, but there still are often last-minute changes.

Maybe you can’t find an ingredient or your guest list grows and you add a dish - something throws a curve and you adjust.

And that’s what we’re doing, one of guests couldn’t make it for a scheduled Thanksgiving side dish segment, so we’re jumping into the kitchen and throwing something together with just a couple of things you probably have on hand anyway.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.