INTERVIEW: Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society is a support group to benefit people with Down Syndrome and their families through local leadership in support, outreach, education, and advocacy.

Joe MarKeeZee, the President of the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society, and Michael Holton, who is on the Board of Director and works at Effingham High School joined us on Afternoon Break.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

