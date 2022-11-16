Pooler La-Z-Boy donates furniture to Old Savannah City Mission

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A big donation will go a long way to help those in need.

The La-Z-Boy store in Pooler donated about 60 items of used furniture to Old Savannah City Mission on Wednesday. The store collected the furniture during its recent Trade in Sale.

La-Z-Boy has done this in the past. They say each donation generates about $5,000 in revenue for the charity.

They’re hoping they can help the city mission help those who need it most.

“We’re very pleased. They gave us a lot very nice things that they actually still sell inside the store so we’re very pleased with the shipment we had this morning,” Old Savannah City Mission Program Director Jermaine Ray said.

Ray said the next step is to divide up where the furniture will be going.

Old Savannah City Mission has two bargain centers where people who are struggling can get furniture like this at a discounted rate.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.