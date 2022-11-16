Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Pooler La-Z-Boy donates furniture to Old Savannah City Mission

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A big donation will go a long way to help those in need.

The La-Z-Boy store in Pooler donated about 60 items of used furniture to Old Savannah City Mission on Wednesday. The store collected the furniture during its recent Trade in Sale.

La-Z-Boy has done this in the past. They say each donation generates about $5,000 in revenue for the charity.

They’re hoping they can help the city mission help those who need it most.

“We’re very pleased. They gave us a lot very nice things that they actually still sell inside the store so we’re very pleased with the shipment we had this morning,” Old Savannah City Mission Program Director Jermaine Ray said.

Ray said the next step is to divide up where the furniture will be going.

Old Savannah City Mission has two bargain centers where people who are struggling can get furniture like this at a discounted rate.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony RODRIGUEZ
Suspect accused of plowing through Rincon parade denied bond for second time
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Source: WTOC
2-year-old found dead at bottom of hotel pool in Beaufort
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney’s ruling applies statewide. The ban had been...
Judge overturns Georgia’s ban on abortion around 6 weeks
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office
Teenager found dead in Hilton Head parking lot

Latest News

THE News at 4:30
Students at Savannah High participate in Turkey Trot Fun Run
Turkey Trot Fun Run
Students at Savannah High participate in Turkey Trot Fun Run
Savannah's Squares: Monterey Square
Savannah's Squares: Monterey Square
THE News at 11
Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus kicks off holiday season with lighting ceremony