Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce hosts Veterans Day Salute, Military luncheon

Veterans Day Salute & Military Luncheon
Veterans Day Salute & Military Luncheon(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce hosted their Veterans Day Salute & Military Luncheon today.

The event was held this afternoon at the Marriott along the Savannah Riverfront

It serves as a way to honor Veterans in across to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

“At the end of the day we can’t thank our Veteran’s enough. All of us know that veterans sign a blank check to give everything up, and their life to ensure our way of life here in the United States and we can’t thank them enough for teh example that they’ve set,” said Major General Thomas Carden with the Georgia National Guard.

