SJP Properties officially broke ground on the Georgia International Commerce Centre

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new complex is coming to Bryan County. SJP Properties and other local leaders broke ground on the Georgia International Commerce Centre Tuesday.

The group says the 6.5 million-square-foot facility will be made up of at least eight buildings.

They broke ground on the first of three one-million square-foot facilities. The area will be a distribution center for different companies who are looking to relocate to Georgia.

They say they will be able to adapt to what tenets need.

While they don’t have any confirmed tenets yet, the CEO of the SJP say they are excited about the location of the new facility.

“We haven’t had an islander on the council in some time except for Alex Brown, and I want to get on there and provide a leadership role to keep the character of our community together,” Mayoral Candidate Alan Perry said.

“The mayor, yes you have to be at certain events at certain times and I can make those meetings and will make those meetings, but it’s about being present, accountable and a leader to make certain that council is working together to make things happen for our community.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.