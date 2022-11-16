Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

SJP Properties officially broke ground on the Georgia International Commerce Centre

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new complex is coming to Bryan County. SJP Properties and other local leaders broke ground on the Georgia International Commerce Centre Tuesday.

The group says the 6.5 million-square-foot facility will be made up of at least eight buildings.

They broke ground on the first of three one-million square-foot facilities. The area will be a distribution center for different companies who are looking to relocate to Georgia.

They say they will be able to adapt to what tenets need.

While they don’t have any confirmed tenets yet, the CEO of the SJP say they are excited about the location of the new facility.

“We haven’t had an islander on the council in some time except for Alex Brown, and I want to get on there and provide a leadership role to keep the character of our community together,” Mayoral Candidate Alan Perry said.

“The mayor, yes you have to be at certain events at certain times and I can make those meetings and will make those meetings, but it’s about being present, accountable and a leader to make certain that council is working together to make things happen for our community.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WTOC
2-year-old found dead at bottom of hotel pool in Beaufort
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Boat
Boat involved in crash causing traffic delays on I-95 near Highway 80
Anthony RODRIGUEZ
Suspect accused of plowing through Rincon parade denied bond for second time
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney’s ruling applies statewide. The ban had been...
Judge overturns Georgia’s ban on abortion around 6 weeks

Latest News

$94,000 donated to Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia
$94,000 donated to Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia to serve families for the holiday
Georgia International Commerce Centre
Georgia International Commerce Centre
$94,000 donated to Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia
$94,000 donated to Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia
THE News at 4:30
‘Canned goods are so critical’: Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia facing food shortage