Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Students at Savannah High participate in Turkey Trot Fun Run

Turkey Trot Fun Run
Turkey Trot Fun Run(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Turkey Trot Fun Run and Walk for Adaptive Students - students hit the track at the School of Liberal Studies at Savannah High School earlier today.

Organizers say students practiced life skills by registering for the event and learning race strategies during PE.

“We try to give them as much of an opportunity to have real life experiences and whatever we can bring from the classroom out into the real world is what we do.”

First, second, and third place winners were given a Thanksgiving turkey for their families for the holidays!

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony RODRIGUEZ
Suspect accused of plowing through Rincon parade denied bond for second time
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Source: WTOC
2-year-old found dead at bottom of hotel pool in Beaufort
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney’s ruling applies statewide. The ban had been...
Judge overturns Georgia’s ban on abortion around 6 weeks
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office
Teenager found dead in Hilton Head parking lot

Latest News

Savannah's Squares: Monterey Square
Savannah's Squares: Monterey Square
THE News at 11
Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus kicks off holiday season with lighting ceremony
Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus kicks off holiday season with lighting ceremony
Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus kicks off holiday season with lighting ceremony
$94,000 donated to Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia
$94,000 donated to Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia to serve families for the holiday