Students at Savannah High participate in Turkey Trot Fun Run

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Turkey Trot Fun Run and Walk for Adaptive Students - students hit the track at the School of Liberal Studies at Savannah High School earlier today.

Organizers say students practiced life skills by registering for the event and learning race strategies during PE.

“We try to give them as much of an opportunity to have real life experiences and whatever we can bring from the classroom out into the real world is what we do.”

First, second, and third place winners were given a Thanksgiving turkey for their families for the holidays!

