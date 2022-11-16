Top Teacher: Sean Vetrovsky

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sean Vetrovsky teaches middle school science at Charles Ellis Montessori Academy in Savannah.

“My goal is to have them see science in the real world and have them realize that they know more than they think they may know,” he said.

Vetrovsky says he wants science to come alive for his students.

“I try to get as many hands on opportunities, get them active, as possible, I will allow them to talk as much as they can. and that’s the biggest thing, allowing them to be where they are developmentally,” Vetrovsky said, “and that’s active and engaged.”

“He’s really good at his job. He’s good at teaching us science. He’s hands on,” student Hattie Silbermann said. “He definitely makes it fun, his personality as well.”

“My motivation each day is finding new ways for his students to understand science,” Vetrovsky said. “I am very thankful for them. They are the ones that make me come here for, they make me smile during the day. But I enjoy all the moments that I have with them.”

