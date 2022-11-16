Voters turnout for first day of early voting for HHI mayor runoff election

HILTON HEAD ISAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Early voting for the Hilton Head mayor runoff began today as JoAnn Orischak takes on Alan Perry after neither candidate was able to meet the 50% threshold last week.

Throughout the day, folks have come through a polling location on Hilton Head to cast an early ballot in this runoff, many of them saying they won’t be here next Tuesday on Election Day thanks to holiday travel.

”I’m not going to be here on Thanksgiving, I’m going to be out of town visiting children,” said Hart Joseph.

Many voters said that timing and the weight of the runoff contributed to why they cast a ballot on this first day of early voting.

”I care about our town and I think it’s a good privilege that we have and I think everybody should vote,” said Eva Bell.

With the candidates narrowed down to a final two, some voters said they feel well informed.

”I’ve been to and helped volunteer at two mayoral forums, so I’ve heard them all speak and then the last two just a couple of days ago,” said Ellen Waltoe.

Speaking of informed voters, we spoke to one who understands this role the most out here today too.

”Either candidate is a good candidate and I mean that sincerely, they will both do well. We left them in a good place,” said Hilton Head Mayor John McCann.

Current Mayor McCann said he’s got about 20 days left in office, but he didn’t want to officially endorse someone especially here at the polling site.

