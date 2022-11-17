Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

200 Club of the Coastal Empire Boston Butt Sale happening now

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you smell smoke on Carl Griffin Drive in the next week, it’s not fire - it’s dinner.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has fired up their smokers for the annual 200 Club of the Coastal Empire Boston Butt Sale - one of the largest fundraisers of the year to help the 200 Club care for families of first responders killed in the line of duty.

Sheriff’s deputies will expertly smoke butts to be sold to sold to the public. They are aiming for 1,400 butts in this sixth year of the event.

Sheriff John Wilcher is a longtime supporter of the 200 Club. He is on the board and this annual event timed to coincide with Thanksgiving is a way his whole office can get involved.

“They love to do it because it’s always something to help somebody. You never can tell when one of your loved ones, maybe a police officer or first responder, gets killed in the line of duty and then we’re right there to help them. Our job is to serve and protect and that’s what we’re doing, we’re serving the people and protecting the people of this county. My staff is overwhelmed with doing a good job and they love to do things like that,” Sheriff Wilcher said.

You can order Boston Butts on the 200 Club website now through Friday at 4 p.m. and pickup will be at the Sheriff’s Office next Monday and Tuesday.

Each $40 butt is about five pounds and smokes for 10 hours in one of the nine industrial-sized smokers the Sheriff’s Office uses to prepare competition-quality meat.

“There’s none better. If you have not ordered your Boston Butt yet, you’ve got to do it now. Just go to Our 200 Club dot com, it’s so easy to order it, get it in time for Thanksgiving. They’ll chop it here for you, they’ll do anything you want to get it prepared for your family waiting at home or your friends. So, this is an opportunity to get the best barbecue anywhere, I’m talking about East of the Mississippi,” said 200 Club of the Coastal Empire President Mark Dana.

“I always tell everyone, you buy one, you eat it and you don’t like it, come back and I’ll give you your money back. That’s how good they are. When you can hold the Boston Butt down and pull the bone out of it and don’t tear the meat, that’s how you cook them,” Sheriff Wilcher said.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony RODRIGUEZ
Suspect accused of plowing through Rincon parade denied bond for second time
Shanquella Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on...
Family pushing for answers after daughter died during trip to Mexico
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office
Teenager found dead in Hilton Head parking lot
Proposal on 916 MLK Boulevard
Proposal on 916 MLK Boulevard will be affordable housing, city officials say
FILE - Denise Richards seen at the 2018 American Humane Hero Dog Awards at The Beverly Hilton...
Denise Richards, husband shot at in Los Angeles

Latest News

200 Club of the Coastal Empire Boston Butt Sale happening now
200 Club of the Coastal Empire Boston Butt Sale happening now
Get up and stretch
Get up and stretch
INTERVIEW: Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society
INTERVIEW: Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society
INTERVIEW: Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society
INTERVIEW: Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society