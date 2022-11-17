200 Club of the Coastal Empire Boston Butt Sale happening now

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you smell smoke on Carl Griffin Drive in the next week, it’s not fire - it’s dinner.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has fired up their smokers for the annual 200 Club of the Coastal Empire Boston Butt Sale - one of the largest fundraisers of the year to help the 200 Club care for families of first responders killed in the line of duty.

Sheriff’s deputies will expertly smoke butts to be sold to sold to the public. They are aiming for 1,400 butts in this sixth year of the event.

Sheriff John Wilcher is a longtime supporter of the 200 Club. He is on the board and this annual event timed to coincide with Thanksgiving is a way his whole office can get involved.

“They love to do it because it’s always something to help somebody. You never can tell when one of your loved ones, maybe a police officer or first responder, gets killed in the line of duty and then we’re right there to help them. Our job is to serve and protect and that’s what we’re doing, we’re serving the people and protecting the people of this county. My staff is overwhelmed with doing a good job and they love to do things like that,” Sheriff Wilcher said.

You can order Boston Butts on the 200 Club website now through Friday at 4 p.m. and pickup will be at the Sheriff’s Office next Monday and Tuesday.

Each $40 butt is about five pounds and smokes for 10 hours in one of the nine industrial-sized smokers the Sheriff’s Office uses to prepare competition-quality meat.

“There’s none better. If you have not ordered your Boston Butt yet, you’ve got to do it now. Just go to Our 200 Club dot com, it’s so easy to order it, get it in time for Thanksgiving. They’ll chop it here for you, they’ll do anything you want to get it prepared for your family waiting at home or your friends. So, this is an opportunity to get the best barbecue anywhere, I’m talking about East of the Mississippi,” said 200 Club of the Coastal Empire President Mark Dana.

“I always tell everyone, you buy one, you eat it and you don’t like it, come back and I’ll give you your money back. That’s how good they are. When you can hold the Boston Butt down and pull the bone out of it and don’t tear the meat, that’s how you cook them,” Sheriff Wilcher said.

