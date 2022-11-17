Award winning author, historian to be inducted as Vincent J. Dooley Distinguished Teaching Fellow
Published: Nov. 17, 2022
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Award winning author and historian Annette Gordon-Reed will be inducted as a Vincent J. Dooley Distinguished Teaching Fellow in recognition of her service to the field of history and the Georgia Historical Society.
The program is scheduled to call at 7 p.m. You can watch a live stream of the event below:
