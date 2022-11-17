Budweiser Clydesdales make a stop in Statesboro; will lead Eagles to Paulson Stadium on Saturday

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Fans looked on as some of the world’s most famous horses got their daily bath.

Crowds came through the afternoon for a free up-close look at the Budweiser Clydesdales. This team of ten horses and seven people travel all over the Eastern U.S.

“There are three teams that travel together. They’re on the road about 330 days a year,” said Danielle Aubrey with the Budweiser Clydesdales.

For some, it’s the first time seeing this breed of horses known for their size. Others enjoy seeing them over and over.

Ann O’Neal said, “I know! Out of all the places and all the years I’ve been waiting to see them again. I’m driving through town and found out and said, ‘I’m going over there to see them!’”

The crew usually spends a week in each location but the travel is worth it to share the fun with a different audience every time.

“That’s my favorite part of the job. I love to see the reactions of people. The children get so excited, but so do the adults. They just bring such joy.”

They’re at the Bulloch County Ag Arena on Langston Chapel Road. You have until 7 p.m. tonight to see them, then noon to 7 p.m. tomorrow.

On Saturday, they’ll lead the Georgia Southern football team into Paulson Stadium as part of the pre-game Eagle Walk.

