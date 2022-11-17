Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Budweiser Clydesdales make a stop in Statesboro; will lead Eagles to Paulson Stadium on Saturday

Budweiser Clydesdales
Budweiser Clydesdales(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Fans looked on as some of the world’s most famous horses got their daily bath.

Crowds came through the afternoon for a free up-close look at the Budweiser Clydesdales. This team of ten horses and seven people travel all over the Eastern U.S.

“There are three teams that travel together. They’re on the road about 330 days a year,” said Danielle Aubrey with the Budweiser Clydesdales.

For some, it’s the first time seeing this breed of horses known for their size. Others enjoy seeing them over and over.

Ann O’Neal said, “I know! Out of all the places and all the years I’ve been waiting to see them again. I’m driving through town and found out and said, ‘I’m going over there to see them!’”

The crew usually spends a week in each location but the travel is worth it to share the fun with a different audience every time.

“That’s my favorite part of the job. I love to see the reactions of people. The children get so excited, but so do the adults. They just bring such joy.”

They’re at the Bulloch County Ag Arena on Langston Chapel Road. You have until 7 p.m. tonight to see them, then noon to 7 p.m. tomorrow.

On Saturday, they’ll lead the Georgia Southern football team into Paulson Stadium as part of the pre-game Eagle Walk.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony RODRIGUEZ
Suspect accused of plowing through Rincon parade denied bond for second time
Shanquella Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on...
Family pushing for answers after daughter died during trip to Mexico
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office
Teenager found dead in Hilton Head parking lot
The body of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was found inside a washing machine at his parents' home in...
Parents charged after son found dead in washing machine
5 injured in Bulloch Co. crash

Latest News

Lowcountry exhibit features art made by victims of human trafficking
Lowcountry exhibit features art made by victims of human trafficking
City of Tybee Island considering traffic calming strategy on Hwy 80
City of Tybee Island considering traffic calming strategy on Hwy 80
Savannah Police Department starts bike patrol unit
City of Tybee Island considering traffic calming strategy on Hwy 80
City of Tybee Island considering traffic calming strategy on Hwy 80