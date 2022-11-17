Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Charlotte woman’s death being investigated as homicide, Mexican authorities say

The mystery surrounding Shanquella Robinson’s death has gained national attention.
New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mexican authorities confirmed to WBTV News on Thursday that they are now investigating the death of Charlotte woman Shanquella Robinson as a homicide.

The parents of Robinson, 25, were initially told that she had gotten sick with alcohol poisoning while on a trip with friends in Cabo, Mexico on Oct. 28.

It’s a story that WBTV first reported on Friday, Nov. 11. The mystery surrounding her death has gained national attention.

According to the state general attorney’s office of Baja California Sure, Robinson was found dead at the Fundadores Beach Club in San Joe Del Cabo on Oct. 29. Agents of the AEI (State Investigations Criminal Agency) began a crime scene investigation at that time.

Despite the alleged reports, her death certificate from Mexico suggests a different story, saying Robinson died due to a severe spinal cord injury.

According to her family, a recent video making the rounds on the internet and social media allegedly shows Robinson being beaten inside a hotel room. WBTV is not able to verify at this time when or where the video in question was recorded.

Related: Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony RODRIGUEZ
Suspect accused of plowing through Rincon parade denied bond for second time
Shanquella Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on...
Family pushing for answers after daughter died during trip to Mexico
5 injured in Bulloch Co. crash
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office
Teenager found dead in Hilton Head parking lot
The body of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was found inside a washing machine at his parents' home in...
Parents charged after son found dead in washing machine

Latest News

Chatham Co. mayors write letter to commission about LOST
THE News at 6
Hampton Co. voters approve referendum to fund new high school
THE News at 6
Feed the Boro food drop changes location this weekend
THE News at 6
‘We’re all going to be struggling to pay it:’ Chatham Co. residents address paying fire fee bills
‘We’re all going to be struggling to pay it:’ Chatham Co. residents address paying fire fee bills