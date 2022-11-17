Charlotte woman’s death being investigated as homicide, Mexican authorities say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mexican authorities confirmed to WBTV News on Thursday that they are now investigating the death of Charlotte woman Shanquella Robinson as a homicide.

The parents of Robinson, 25, were initially told that she had gotten sick with alcohol poisoning while on a trip with friends in Cabo, Mexico on Oct. 28.

It’s a story that WBTV first reported on Friday, Nov. 11. The mystery surrounding her death has gained national attention.

#BREAKING Mexican authorities confirm they’ve started “La Carpeta de Investigación se inició por el delito de feminicidio” = the killing of a woman.



Latest all evening on @WBTV_News #ShanquellaRobinson pic.twitter.com/yvgsvwGEpJ — Brandon Hamilton (@BHAMonTV) November 17, 2022

According to the state general attorney’s office of Baja California Sure, Robinson was found dead at the Fundadores Beach Club in San Joe Del Cabo on Oct. 29. Agents of the AEI (State Investigations Criminal Agency) began a crime scene investigation at that time.

Despite the alleged reports, her death certificate from Mexico suggests a different story, saying Robinson died due to a severe spinal cord injury.

According to her family, a recent video making the rounds on the internet and social media allegedly shows Robinson being beaten inside a hotel room. WBTV is not able to verify at this time when or where the video in question was recorded.

