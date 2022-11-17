Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Cold temperatures return and freeze watch for Friday morning

By Dylan Smith
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - I’ll look for mostly cloudy skies as high warm into the mid to lower-50s later today.

These cooler conditions should stick around through the rest of this work week. On Friday, I’ll be looking for lows in the mid to upper-30s here in Savannah. If this happens, that will be the lowest temps we’ve seen in a little over 220 days. This is why we have a freeze watch in place through 8 AM tomorrow morning.

If you have any temperatures sensitive plants outside, be sure to bring them inside before going to bed tonight. Heading into the weekend, I’ll look for more below-average temps as lows will be around the lower-40s and highs in the upper-50s.

Rain chances will be limited due to how dry we’re going to be, but we will have more cloud cover. Then, we could see a few rain chances by the middle of next week as temps warm back into the 60s. However, the major trend through thanksgiving week will remain to track below to near-average temps.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony RODRIGUEZ
Suspect accused of plowing through Rincon parade denied bond for second time
Shanquella Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on...
Family pushing for answers after daughter died during trip to Mexico
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office
Teenager found dead in Hilton Head parking lot
Proposal on 916 MLK Boulevard
Proposal on 916 MLK Boulevard will be affordable housing, city officials say
FILE - Denise Richards seen at the 2018 American Humane Hero Dog Awards at The Beverly Hilton...
Denise Richards, husband shot at in Los Angeles

Latest News

Dylan Thursday morning forecast
Dylan Thursday morning forecast
Freeze Watch Friday
Jamie's 5:30pm Forecast
Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 11-16-2022
First Alert Weather fall
Cooler air moves in today behind the cold front!