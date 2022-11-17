Community members help families displaced by fire at Azure Cove apartments

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A local city, churches and non-profits are teaming-up, trying to help dozens of families after a fire forced them out of their homes.

It happened almost a week ago at the Azure Cove apartments off Highway 80.

The state fire marshall has been called in to investigate.

Thankfully, no one including first responders were injured but of those 40 families displaced, there were nearly a dozen children who lost everything.

Many of the families watched everything they had go up in flames for hours.

Almost immediately, there was an effort from the community, city and local organizations to help with food, clothing and shelter.

The city manager said the owners of the complex are working with them too.

“There are several that are still in hotels. The property owners were able to relocate some of the displaced families to other properties they own. In addition to working with other apartment communities...their competitors, to relocate them into those properties. Red Cross is actively working with displaced residents. They’ve issued debit cards for assistance with supplies and other things like that,” said City Manager Scott Robider.

The city manager says the Red Cross has placed the fire victims into a longer term program for assistance. Jesus First Community Church is also accepting donations for kids and adults.

Fire crews did tell WTOC the next day they do not believe the fire was arson.

The apartment building is still blocked off and a small memorial outside.

That fire took more than 20 firefighters - many of them from surrounding agencies.

