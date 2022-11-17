Drayton St. in Savannah reopens after gas leak

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Drayton Street has reopened after Savannah Fire says they have fixed a gas leak.

Savannah Fire also says they were able to cap the leak and everyone is safe.

Crews with the Savannah Fire Department are on the scene of a gas leak.

Part of Drayton Street is closed off starting at Oglethorpe Avenue.

