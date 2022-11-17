Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Drayton St. in Savannah reopens after gas leak

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Drayton Street has reopened after Savannah Fire says they have fixed a gas leak.

Savannah Fire also says they were able to cap the leak and everyone is safe.

Crews with the Savannah Fire Department are on the scene of a gas leak.

Part of Drayton Street is closed off starting at Oglethorpe Avenue.

Stick with WTOC for details.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony RODRIGUEZ
Suspect accused of plowing through Rincon parade denied bond for second time
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Source: WTOC
2-year-old found dead at bottom of hotel pool in Beaufort
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney’s ruling applies statewide. The ban had been...
Judge overturns Georgia’s ban on abortion around 6 weeks
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office
Teenager found dead in Hilton Head parking lot

Latest News

2022 BizPitch Savannah entrepreneurial competition
SCORE holds 2022 BizPitch Savannah entrepreneurial competition
Garden City Fire Department
Garden City amends fire fee ordinance, will vote on new rate on Monday
State Fire Marshal’s Office investigating Garden City apartment building fire
Georgia lawmakers divided on judge’s ruling to overturn abortion ban
Georgia lawmakers divided on judge’s ruling to overturn abortion ban