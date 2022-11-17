Sky Cams
Feed the Boro food drop changes location this weekend

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A group in Statesboro will hold their monthly food drop this Saturday.

The November food drop for Feed the Boro has some volunteers feeling nostalgic, but it also means a major change to the location.

They’ll hold the distribution this Saturday at the Kiwanis Fairgrounds, with the club as a sponsor. In conjunction with Second Harvest Food Bank, they distribute food boxes each month that will feed a family of four two meals a day for a week.

“Listen, people are going and buying groceries with their credit card knowing they can’t pay off the card at the end of the month,” said Don Poe, with Feed the Boro.

He says the month of November takes him back to Feed the Boro’s original mission before COVID - cooking and delivering Thanksgiving meals to the needy. He says this monthly drop allows them to serve even more.

They’ll start the distribution at 8 a.m. at the fairgrounds on Highway 67.

But Poe urges people to get here long before that. People will start lining up before dawn and they can only guarantee food for the first 1,000 families.

