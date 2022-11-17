Garden City amends fire fee ordinance, will vote on new rate on Monday

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Garden City’s fire department, like many others in our area, needs more staff, which is part of the reason the city amended their fire fee ordinance.

Garden City will put a large part of their proposed restructured fire fee rate on industrial warehouses starting in 2023.

“It’s time...it’s time. You got a lot of warehouses and big industrial areas coming in and it just wouldn’t be fair to the residents,” said Mayor Bruce Campbell.

The city manager says for years residents of Garden City have been paying a flat fee of $12.50/REU. That’s just a unit of measurement based on water usage.

“What the council had asked me to do, starting when I became interim, is to look at how we could shift the burden from residential customers in the community to our industrial customers who make up the city,” said City Manager Scott Robider.

He says there will be a big shift in that fee, but residents will be paying less.

“The small mom and pop store that has a 750 sq. ft. business wouldn’t pay the same fee as a million sq. ft. warehouse.”

47% of the fee will come from industrial customers with only 17% on residents. The rest is vacant land that will also get a wildfire charge.

They say every dollar they get will only be used by and for the fire department.

Robider said: “We have a 22-year-old ladder truck in desperate need to replace equipment and expand personnel to meet the demand.”

Instead of Garden City collecting the fee, the tax commissioners office will on a yearly property tax bill.

Garden City’s Council has changed the framework for the fee in their ordinances, but they will vote on the actual rate at their next meeting on Monday.

