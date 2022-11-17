Sky Cams
Human skeletal remains found in the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve in Bluffton

Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - Human skeletal remains have been found in an area of greater Bluffton know as the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The remains were found in conjunction with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, the cause and manner of death as well as the sex and race of the person is not known at this time.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

