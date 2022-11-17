Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

INTERVIEW: Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - November is Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month.

In honor and support of millions who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and Dementia, along with caregivers and family members who stand by their sides throughout the course of their disease, I’m Patti Lyons, President of Senior Citizens, Inc. joined Afternoon Break to share what you need to know about bringing awareness to the disease.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony RODRIGUEZ
Suspect accused of plowing through Rincon parade denied bond for second time
Shanquella Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on...
Family pushing for answers after daughter died during trip to Mexico
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office
Teenager found dead in Hilton Head parking lot
The body of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was found inside a washing machine at his parents' home in...
Parents charged after son found dead in washing machine
5 injured in Bulloch Co. crash

Latest News

Zunzibar transforming into ski lodge for festive fun
Zunzibar transforming into ski lodge for festive fun
Zunzibar transforming into ski lodge for festive fun
Zunzibar transforming into ski lodge for festive fun
Savannah woman pushes for earlier screening, biomarker testing for lung cancer
Savannah woman pushes for earlier screening, biomarker testing for lung cancer
INTERVIEW: Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month
INTERVIEW: Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month