Lineup announced for 2023 Savannah Music Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Music Festival announced the dates for the 2023 season.

It will run from March 23 to April 8, 2023.

Tickets will start at $31 dollars and will be available to purchase on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets at the Savannah Box Office on East Broughton Street or online.

The festival offers 90 live acts including jazz, classical, jam, rock, and blues genres and much more.

“There’s something for everybody. Not only in terms of music but also in terms of experience because we have small venues, we have big venues, we have outdoor venues. There’s a way it’s going to be great for families it’s going to be great for individuals, Everybody who comes out is going to have a wonderful time and we’re really looking forward to people coming out and enjoying the power of music,” said Gene Dobbs Bradford, the festival’s executive director.

Dobbs also said they did hold the festival last year, but this is the first full schedule they have had since the pandemic.

For more information on the schedule and tickets, please click here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.