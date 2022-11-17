Sky Cams
Lowcountry exhibit features art made by victims of human trafficking(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HAMPTON, Sc. (WTOC) - A Lowcountry art exhibit will feature the work of human trafficking victims, hoping to bring light to the problem locally.

”It’s an incredible thing to see and witness, let alone the fact that some of them have chosen to share their voice of their story,” said Sheila Roemeling, executive director of Fresh Start Healing Heart.

The art on display at this gallery in Hampton comes with much more than you can see with your eyes. The artists, all survivors of human trafficking, who’ve used art to help them heal and tonight you have the opportunity to experience their work.

“We will have their art on display, we will have several poems on display, we will have a listening room where you can listen to some of the survivors sharing their stories,” said Heather Bruemmer, executive director of Hampton Friends of the Arts

It’ll be a traditional banquet set up, as the folks at the Stanley Arts Center partner with Fresh Start Healing Heart.

“We wanted to make sure that the ladies that created this work knew that we held it in the highest regard, and it was going to be treated with the highest level of professionalism and respect.”

Kicking off at 6 p.m., the event is open to the public tonight and hopes to spread a powerful message.

“The exhibit itself is to bring more awareness and compassion to the community of what survivors of human trafficking go through.”

The art will stay on the walls here through Christmas, and organizers hope its emotions will stick with visitors beyond that.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

