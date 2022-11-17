Sky Cams
Murdaugh files alibi claim in murder trial

Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh has filed an alibi claim as he stands on trial for the murders of his wife and youngest son.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh has filed an alibi claim as he awaits the January trial for the murders of his wife and youngest son.

In the one-page filing, Murdaugh and his defense team claim that Alex was not present during the murders of Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22.

The document states Alex left the Murdaugh family property in rural Colleton County just after 9 p.m. the night of June 7, 2021.

Alex drove to Varnville to see his mother and a nurse’s aid and arrived at 9:20 p.m., according to the filing.

During the drive, the defense claims Alex spoke with multiple people on the phone, including his son Buster, his brother John Marvin and his sister-in-law Liz, C.B. Rowe and Chris Wilson, who he spoke to on the way there and back.

The defense claims Alex stayed until 9:45 p.m. before returning to the family properties at 10:05 p.m., where he found Maggie and Paul’s bodies.

In a previous filing, state prosecutors specified that Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were murdered at the family property between 8:30 p.m. and 10:06 p.m.

Murdaugh’s trial is set to begin on Jan. 23. He faces two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in this trial.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

