Next Parent University event this Saturday

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Homeownership 101, CPR/First Aid and Relationship Roadmap are some of the courses that will be offered at the next Parent University event this weekend, and there will also be some holiday giveaways at the Henderson Formey Early Learning Center Saturday morning.

Michael O’Neal is executive director of Parent University. He joined WTOC on Morning Break with a look ahead to the event.

