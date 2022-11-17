Sky Cams
Overcomers’ Conference happening this weekend

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s all about the journey, and some journeys are more inspiring than others.

Life stories and experiences will be shared for the purpose of encouraging others at the three-day Overcomers Conference this weekend.

Wendy Eugene is one of the presenters at the event put on by the Grace & Deliverance Kingdom Church on Savannah’s Southside and Lydia Syed is the Host pastor for the event

They joined us with a look ahead to a faith-filled weekend.

