Savannah Police Department starts bike patrol unit

(WTOC)
By Camille Syed
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Officers with the Savannah Police Department are trying to get out in the community in a different way.

The department is starting a bike patrol unit for the first time.

Soon downtown and around Savannah, you’ll see more police officers on bikes. SPD officers say this is about them having better access to the community.

25 officers stepped up to the plate to be a part of the unit.

SPD has had a few bikes, but this is the first time they have a unit for bike patrol. They say they’ve been successful in catching some suspects on the bikes in the past. 

These bikes are clearly less noticeable than police cars which they say can be helpful.

“It gives us the ability to be more versatile when patrolling particular crimes such as package thefts, burglaries. And then, it allows us to be more in touch with the community, more approachable being that we’re not in a vehicle. We’re out. We can be in the elements,” said Cpl. Joshua Flynn, a neighborhood resource officer.

Also, when they are responding to calls, officers say the bike unit will help them maneuver through crowds of people during big event. It will also be easier for them to ride through alleyways and squares downtown.

You should see them pedaling around town in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Lowcountry exhibit features art made by victims of human trafficking
City of Tybee Island considering traffic calming strategy on Hwy 80
Budweiser Clydesdales make a stop in Statesboro; will lead Eagles to Paulson Stadium on Saturday
