Savannah State University holds tree lighting ceremony

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holiday season is now in full swing for several universities in our area.

Savannah State University celebrated with carolers and cookies Wednesday night.

President Kimberly Ballard-Washington says she hopes they take moments like these into their futures.

“As they go home as graduates, many of them, they will have this night to remember the festivities of their university. Being able to bring joy to their lives is what it is all about,” said President Ballard-Washington.

