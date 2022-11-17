Sky Cams
SCORE holds 2022 BizPitch Savannah entrepreneurial competition

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some lucky winners are walking away with money and help to get their business off the ground.

The 2022 BizPitch Savannah entrepreneurial competition took place this afternoon.

It’s Savannah’s very own version of SharkTank.

Eight aspiring local entrepreneurs pitched their ideas to a panel of judges today.

Three walked of the eight away winners with cash and some new mentors.

Lisa Bettio won for “Bettio Physical Therapy and Sport Rehabilitation” which will provide mobile access high quality PT services to people who are not able to travel to a clinic for therapy.

Sade Shofidiya won for “BEEnevolent” which provides internet-of-things solutions for commercial and hobbyist beekeepers experiencing colony loss.

Daniette’ Thomas won for “ARIONNA” which is an affordable ready-to-wear clothing line designed for modern career women.

The event is put on by a the non-profit SCORE, which provides free business mentoring and educational programs.

Founder and coordinator of the event, Michael Siegel, says groups in our area work together to make this all happen.

“There are so many organizations here in the Savannah area that, like SCORE, have a mission of encouraging and supporting small businesses and we’re able to come together, all of us. And that’s what we’re trying to do, create new jobs, new businesses for our great city of Savannah,” said Siegel.

Siegel says that since they started the event in 2018, 27 new businesses have launched.

He says 21 of those are still in business today, even after the pandemic.

