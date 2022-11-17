Sky Cams
State Fire Marshal’s Office investigating Garden City apartment building fire

(WTOC)
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A local city, churches and non-profits are teaming-up, trying to help dozens of families after a fire forced them out of their homes.

It happened almost a week ago at the Azure Cove apartments off Highway 80.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate.

Thankfully, no one including first responders were injured, but of those 40 families displaced, there were nearly a dozen children who also lost everything.

Many of the families watched everything they had go up in flames for hours.

The city manager said the owners of the complex are working with them to help out.

“There are several [residents] that are still in hotels. The property owners were able to relocate some of the displaced families to other properties they own. In addition to working with other apartment communities, their competitors, to relocate them into those properties. Red Cross is actively working with displaced residents. They’ve issued debit cards for assistance with supplies and other things like that,” said City Manager Scott Robider.

The city manager also said Red Cross placed the fire victims into a longer term program for assistance. Jesus First Community Church is accepting donations for kids and adults.

Fire crews told WTOC the next day they do not believe the fire was arson.

The apartment building is still blocked off and a small memorial is outside.

That fire took more than 20 firefighters. Some of them were from surrounding agencies.

Displaced residents can still contact Donna Williams, the president of Garden City’s neighborhood association, by phone at (912) 429-6599 or email at 31408gardencity@gmail.com.

Georgia lawmakers divided on judge’s ruling to overturn abortion ban
