‘We’re all going to be struggling to pay it:’ Chatham Co. residents address paying fire fee bills

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - For now, people with property in unincorporated Chatham County have 30 days to pay their fire service fee bill since they received the invoice at the beginning of this month.

County officials say they’re working with county commissioners to possibly extend that 30-day deadline.

“We’re all going to be struggling to pay it.”

Some property owners living in unincorporated Chatham County are paying more than double what they used to for fire services.

Two bills from John Randall show the difference. The first one is for $137, that was back when it was a subscription. Now, he has a $300 bill to pay for fire fees.

In May, Chatham County officials decided the fee would be calculated based on the square footage of all structures on your property plus a $100 flat fee.

The Chatham County Commission decided to implement fire service fees after they learned 1/3 of unincorporated Chatham County residents weren’t paying their subscription to Chatham Fire, which is a private company.

John Randall says this is the highest his bill has been for the 22 years he’s been living here.

“I’m not one that wasn’t paying but now I‘m the one that’s getting punished by the payments that other people didn’t make,” said Randall.

Randall has two properties. His other bill also went up more than a hundred dollars. County officials have said in the past some would see an increase and others would see a decrease in the fee.

“Everybody I’ve talked to around me has bills of $300.”

In a statement, a Chatham County spokesperson says they do not have a payment plan for the bills.

They say in part, while the fees do have to be paid in 30 days, county staff is working with the Board of Commissioners to give property owners an extra 30 days to pay the bill.

Randall says it will be a struggle even with extra time.

“Especially at this time of the year, we just paid our taxes in November on all our property. Now here it is right at the end of the year at Christmas trying to come up with an extra $300 per property and most people on fixed income don’t have it.”

You can appeal the fire services fee if you can’t afford the bill.

