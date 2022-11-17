WTOC Day of Giving today at Kroger on Mall Blvd.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today WTOC is teaming up with America’s Second Harvest to make sure families have food on the table this winter.

The annual Day of Giving is here. We will be out all day at the Kroger on Mall Boulevard to collect those donations.

There are boxes out to collect non-perishable items. We need to fill these up, of course anything you can give it appreciated but specifically they are looking for these items right here - canned fish or meat, peanut butter, soup, canned fruits and vegetables, and beans.

The need is so great this year. Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia says their shelves have never been this empty heading into the Thanksgiving holiday which is just one week away.

That is why the non-perishable canned items are so important because they can get stock up on those and keep them long term to help.

Now, they are putting out this critical call for help to the community.

We will be out here today all the way through 6:30 p.m.

You can come and drop off items of food, of course if you are in the store shopping you can drop them off or bring food from your pantry at home or wherever you do you grocery shopping.

Again, we are at the Kroger on Mall Boulevard, so come and say hello and help make a difference in Coastal Georgia.

