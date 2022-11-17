Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Zunzibar transforming into ski lodge for festive fun

By Sam Bauman
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Zunzibar is going through a holiday makeover.

The bar on Drayton Street in downtown Savannah will transform into a ski lodge in November through February.

Guests will get merry with igloos, snowy decorations, and winter-themed drinks, including hot cider, hot chocolate, and coffee, each paired with an alcohol option. The drink menu also boasts beer and wine along with a variety of new cocktails and shot-skis.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony RODRIGUEZ
Suspect accused of plowing through Rincon parade denied bond for second time
Shanquella Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on...
Family pushing for answers after daughter died during trip to Mexico
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office
Teenager found dead in Hilton Head parking lot
Proposal on 916 MLK Boulevard
Proposal on 916 MLK Boulevard will be affordable housing, city officials say
The body of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was found inside a washing machine at his parents' home in...
Parents charged after son found dead in washing machine

Latest News

Zunzibar transforming into ski lodge for festive fun
Zunzibar transforming into ski lodge for festive fun
Jaymie Knox
Savannah woman pushes for earlier screening, biomarker testing for lung cancer
Overcomers’ Conference happening this weekend
Overcomers’ Conference happening this weekend
Georgia Southern University online degree program
Georgia Southern University online degree program