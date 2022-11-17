Zunzibar transforming into ski lodge for festive fun
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Zunzibar is going through a holiday makeover.
The bar on Drayton Street in downtown Savannah will transform into a ski lodge in November through February.
Guests will get merry with igloos, snowy decorations, and winter-themed drinks, including hot cider, hot chocolate, and coffee, each paired with an alcohol option. The drink menu also boasts beer and wine along with a variety of new cocktails and shot-skis.
