Broughton Street expected to reopen Friday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a project that has been in the works for about three years now in downtown Savannah and it’s getting closer to being completely finished.

We’re talking about the construction on Broughton Street. The city says the street is expected to reopen to traffic this evening as well as the sidewalks.

Broughton Street is not fully open right now but a City of Savannah spokesperson assured the street will be reopened by midnight.

It’s important to note that while the roadway will open for drivers, construction will continue as they work on parking spaces and sidewalks between Whitaker and Bull Streets for the next few weeks.

This project started in early 2020 and the timeline has been pushed back several times due to supply chain issues and underground infrastructure problems.

A SCAD student said the construction frustrating since it’s taken her longer to get classes these past two years.

“I feel like they’ve said a lot of times that it’s supposed to be done soon and it’s just never done when they say it’s going to be. So, it’s a bit frustrating,” said Diana House.

The city says this project was meant to beautify the area and improve infrastructure to replace critical storm drainage and water lines.

Again, roads are expected to reopen at midnight so if you’re driving through tomorrow, the city says it should be open. City leaders tell us you will see construction crews finishing up the project in the next two to three months.

