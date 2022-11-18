Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Broughton Street expected to reopen Friday night

By Camille Syed
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a project that has been in the works for about three years now in downtown Savannah and it’s getting closer to being completely finished.

We’re talking about the construction on Broughton Street. The city says the street is expected to reopen to traffic this evening as well as the sidewalks.

Broughton Street is not fully open right now but a City of Savannah spokesperson assured the street will be reopened by midnight.

It’s important to note that while the roadway will open for drivers, construction will continue as they work on parking spaces and sidewalks between Whitaker and Bull Streets for the next few weeks.

This project started in early 2020 and the timeline has been pushed back several times due to supply chain issues and underground infrastructure problems.

A SCAD student said the construction frustrating since it’s taken her longer to get classes these past two years.

“I feel like they’ve said a lot of times that it’s supposed to be done soon and it’s just never done when they say it’s going to be. So, it’s a bit frustrating,” said Diana House.

The city says this project was meant to beautify the area and improve infrastructure to replace critical storm drainage and water lines.

Again, roads are expected to reopen at midnight so if you’re driving through tomorrow, the city says it should be open. City leaders tell us you will see construction crews finishing up the project in the next two to three months.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 injured in Bulloch Co. crash
Charlotte woman's parents react to Mexican authorities investigating her death as homicide
Charlotte woman’s death being investigated as homicide, Mexican authorities say
The body of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was found inside a washing machine at his parents' home in...
Parents charged after son found dead in washing machine
‘We’re all going to be struggling to pay it:’ Chatham Co. residents address paying fire fee bills
Woman taken to hospital after crash with semi on Hwy 80

Latest News

THE News at 6
Non-profit providing tiny homes for veterans in Liberty Co.
THE News at 6
Industrial boom continues in Bryan County
THE News at 6
Broughton Street expected to reopen Friday night
From left: Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock
Judge says Georgia law allows Saturday voting for runoff
Non-profit providing tiny homes for veterans in Liberty Co.