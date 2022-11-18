Chatham Co. mayors write letter to commission about LOST

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mayors from cities in Chatham County have written a letter asking Chatham County commission to not allow the local option sales tax or LOST to expire.

In the letter, the mayors state, “to allow LOST to expire or to otherwise force an inequitable distribution that would hike taxes for nearly 70% of our residents, would equate to the public malfeasance.”

The mayors are asking for everyone to come together to renew the LOST agreement.

Chatham County and city officials within the county have until the end of the year to settle negotiations or the money goes away.

You can read the full letter below:

