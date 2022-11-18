Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Chatham Co. mayors write letter to commission about LOST

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mayors from cities in Chatham County have written a letter asking Chatham County commission to not allow the local option sales tax or LOST to expire.

In the letter, the mayors state, “to allow LOST to expire or to otherwise force an inequitable distribution that would hike taxes for nearly 70% of our residents, would equate to the public malfeasance.”

The mayors are asking for everyone to come together to renew the LOST agreement.

Chatham County and city officials within the county have until the end of the year to settle negotiations or the money goes away.

You can read the full letter below:

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony RODRIGUEZ
Suspect accused of plowing through Rincon parade denied bond for second time
Shanquella Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on...
Family pushing for answers after daughter died during trip to Mexico
5 injured in Bulloch Co. crash
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office
Teenager found dead in Hilton Head parking lot
The body of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was found inside a washing machine at his parents' home in...
Parents charged after son found dead in washing machine

Latest News

THE News at 6
Hampton Co. voters approve referendum to fund new high school
THE News at 6
Feed the Boro food drop changes location this weekend
THE News at 6
‘We’re all going to be struggling to pay it:’ Chatham Co. residents address paying fire fee bills
‘We’re all going to be struggling to pay it:’ Chatham Co. residents address paying fire fee bills