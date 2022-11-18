Church on Ebenezer Road damaged in electrical fire

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A church on Ebenezer Road in Effingham County was damaged by a fire.

According to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to Baptist Church at Ebenezer for what initially was an alarm going off. The deputy smelled smoke after arriving on scene and eventually noticed black smoke coming from under some exterior doors of the church.

The Effingham County Fire Department was called to the scene and deemed the cause as an electrical fire.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.