Cold temperatures continue Friday

By Dylan Smith
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - I’ll look for mostly cloudy skies as high warm into the mid to lower-50s later today. These cooler conditions should stick around through the rest of this work week. On Friday, I’ll be looking for lows in the mid to upper-30s here in Savannah. If this happens, that will be the lowest temps we’ve seen in a little over 220 days. This is why we have a freeze watch in place through 8 AM tomorrow morning. If you have any temperatures sensitive plants outside, be sure to bring them inside before going to bed tonight. Heading into the weekend, I’ll look for more below-average temps as lows will be around the lower-40s and highs in the upper-50s. Rain chances will be limited due to how dry we’re going to be, but we will have more cloud cover. Then, we could see a few rain chances by the middle of next week as temps warm back into the 60s. However, the major trend through thanksgiving week will remain to track below to near-average temps.

