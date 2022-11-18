Dylan’s Friday Morning Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -I’ll look for mostly sunny skies as highs warm into the mid to upper-50s later today. We have a freeze warning and frost advisory in place through 8 AM this morning. It’ll be a beautiful day, just a colder one.

Heading into tomorrow, I’ll look for starting temperatures in the mid-30s with highs near 60 degrees that afternoon. We’ll also track the small chance to see a few clusters of showers form late that night through Sunday morning.

Outside of that, it’ll just be a mostly cloudy weekend with more below-average temps as lows will be around the lower-40s and highs in the upper-50s. Then, we could see a few rain chances by the middle of next week as temps warm back into the 60s.

They will mostly be showers, I’m not expecting any real storm chances with this system right now. Then, the major trend through thanksgiving week will remain to track below to near-average temps.

