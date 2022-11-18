Sky Cams
East Georgia Regional members pack up holiday meals for families in need

By Dal Cannady
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Thanksgiving comes less than a week from now. For families who’re struggling financially, the traditional holiday meal might be out of reach.

This afternoon, folks at Statesboro’s East Georgia Regional Medical Center teamed up to pack meals that will make the difference.

Volunteers say they’re glad they and hospital staff can team up to brighten Thanksgiving for 400 families in the community.

Members of the East Georgia Regional hospital auxiliary moved stacks of groceries in to family-size portions. This marks the tenth year they’ve collected donations from hospital doctors and staff to buy food for those less fortunate.

They combine non-perishables with a gift card families can use for a turkey, a ham, or other meat. Auxiliary members say they started collecting earlier this year to raise $20,000...enough to buy a record 400 bags.

“When you think about the last three years, the sign outside says “Heroes work here”. It’s amazing that they come here and risk their lives to treat others and when you ask them to give, they give,” said David Keen.

They loaded the bags up with Christian Social Ministries and their weekly food pantry drop.

CSM will distribute these bags Monday.

