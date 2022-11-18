Sky Cams
Woman taken to hospital after crash with semi on Hwy 80

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman was taken to the hospital after her car became trapped under a tractor-trailer.

According to the Pooler Fire chief, the incident happened on Highway 80 near the I-95 interchange just after noon on Friday.

The fire chief said it took about 30 minutes to get the woman out of the car with the jaws of life. She was taken to a hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

The fire chief said that several bystanders saw the wreck and went to help. They happened to be construction workers who had equipment to help lift the truck a little so it was not completely weighing on the car the whole time.

The fire chief said without their help, the situation could have been a lot worse.

