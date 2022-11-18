Sky Cams
End Zone: Playoff action continues

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for playoff games across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

GHSA 5A

  • Chamblee at Ware County
  • Coffee at Decatur

GHSA 4A

  • Spalding at Benedictine
  • Wayne County at Perry (from Macon)

GHSA 3A

  • Dougherty at Calvary Day
  • Savannah Christian at Peach County
  • Liberty County at Thomasville

GHSA 2A

  • Northeast-Macon at Appling County
  • Berrien at Pierce County

GHSA A-II

  • Clinch County at McIntosh Co. Academy

GHSA A-I

  • Dublin at Metter
  • Screven County at Swainsboro

SCHSL 3A

  • Gilbert at Beaufort

SCHSL A

  • Cross at Estill

SCISA Class A State Championship

  • Lee Academy vs. Thomas Heyward (1 p.m. at Charleston Southern University)

GIAA AAA

  • Pinewood Christian at Brookwood

GIAA A

  • Fullington Academy at Robert Toombs

