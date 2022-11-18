End Zone: Playoff action continues
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for playoff games across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
GHSA 5A
- Chamblee at Ware County
- Coffee at Decatur
GHSA 4A
- Spalding at Benedictine
- Wayne County at Perry (from Macon)
GHSA 3A
- Dougherty at Calvary Day
- Savannah Christian at Peach County
- Liberty County at Thomasville
GHSA 2A
- Northeast-Macon at Appling County
- Berrien at Pierce County
GHSA A-II
- Clinch County at McIntosh Co. Academy
GHSA A-I
- Dublin at Metter
- Screven County at Swainsboro
SCHSL 3A
- Gilbert at Beaufort
SCHSL A
- Cross at Estill
SCISA Class A State Championship
- Lee Academy vs. Thomas Heyward (1 p.m. at Charleston Southern University)
GIAA AAA
- Pinewood Christian at Brookwood
GIAA A
- Fullington Academy at Robert Toombs
