First Mexican restaurant, theater renovations highlight changes in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Pembroke community is celebrating milestones for two long awaited projects in the city’s downtown area.

New dining options are now available, and a big boost is coming to the city’s old theater.

On a typical day this street would be empty. But now parking is hard to come by thanks to the opening of Pembroke’s first ever Mexican restaurant.

A staple for many small-town dining options is now a reality in Bryan County’s north end.

“People have been waiting for us for years and years and years. It took us some time, it’s been a long road, but we finally made it,” Picho’s Mexican Restaurant owner Jerry Benitez said.

This week’s opening of Picho’s Mexican Restaurant in Pembroke has been long awaited by many who say the opening signals a growing effort to add more dining options to the city’s downtown area.

“People have travel 20-30 miles just to go and get some Mexican food. Now they don’t even have to travel that far. It’s right here in the center of Pembroke,” Benitez said.

Across the street, an effort to bring back a part of Pembroke’s history.

The city’s TOS theater was awarded $75,000 from Atlanta’s Fox Theater Institute to begin planning and architectural designs for planned renovations.

“We have to draw up those plans to bring the theater back to the glory that it once was in the 30s and 40s,” Friends of TOS Theater President Joseph Frew Miller said.

As business owners try to work ahead of expected growth from nearby industrial developments like Hyundai’s new electric vehicle plant.

“Pembroke is getting pretty big, and we want to get a head start on it and that’s why we decided to start here,” Benitez said.

The leaders of both projects say they hope these recent developments spur others to open their own businesses in Pembroke’s downtown area.

