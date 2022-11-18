Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Industrial boom continues in Bryan County

(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - After a string of recent manufacturing announcements, Bryan County continues its industrial boom.

Earlier this week leaders held a groundbreaking for a new commerce center.

Construction is underway at the Georgia International Commerce Center. It’s a new complex expected to draw in even more industrial partners to Bryan County’s north end.

Officials don’t expect to see a slowdown in the manufacturing boom any time soon.

Construction on this commerce center is the latest in a string of recent industrial announcements for the county.

Earlier this week, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced apparel company Komar Brands will build a distribution center in Bryan County.

Before that, ammunition maker Norma Precision will also build a Bryan County manufacturing site.

Combined, the two projects are expected to bring in $147 million in investment and create a total of just under 900 jobs.

Officials with the county’s development authority say those projects have been years in the making.

They say they are eager to bring in industrial partners and the new commerce center adds to that goal.

“The more properties, or more industrial facilities that we can have on the ground and ready to occupy, the greater the chance we’re able to locate those industrial partners in Bryan County and create the jobs associated with bringing those industrial partners to the county,” Bryan County Development Authority Board Chairman Jon Seagraves said.

The Georgia International Commerce Center will be made up of 12 buildings spanning 6.5 million square feet. The first building is set to be ready by July 2023.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 injured in Bulloch Co. crash
The body of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was found inside a washing machine at his parents' home in...
Parents charged after son found dead in washing machine
Charlotte woman's parents react to Mexican authorities investigating her death as homicide
Charlotte woman’s death being investigated as homicide, Mexican authorities say
‘We’re all going to be struggling to pay it:’ Chatham Co. residents address paying fire fee bills
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him

Latest News

Celebration event held for the new Hyundai site coming to Bryan Co.
THE News at 6
2022 American Stock Dog grand finals at the Sunbelt Ag Expo
Grocery Giveaway with Farah & Farah
Grocery Giveaway Rules
Surgery is not your Only Option.
The 3 R’s of Orthopedic Care