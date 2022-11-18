Industrial boom continues in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - After a string of recent manufacturing announcements, Bryan County continues its industrial boom.

Earlier this week leaders held a groundbreaking for a new commerce center.

Construction is underway at the Georgia International Commerce Center. It’s a new complex expected to draw in even more industrial partners to Bryan County’s north end.

Officials don’t expect to see a slowdown in the manufacturing boom any time soon.

Construction on this commerce center is the latest in a string of recent industrial announcements for the county.

Earlier this week, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced apparel company Komar Brands will build a distribution center in Bryan County.

Before that, ammunition maker Norma Precision will also build a Bryan County manufacturing site.

Combined, the two projects are expected to bring in $147 million in investment and create a total of just under 900 jobs.

Officials with the county’s development authority say those projects have been years in the making.

They say they are eager to bring in industrial partners and the new commerce center adds to that goal.

“The more properties, or more industrial facilities that we can have on the ground and ready to occupy, the greater the chance we’re able to locate those industrial partners in Bryan County and create the jobs associated with bringing those industrial partners to the county,” Bryan County Development Authority Board Chairman Jon Seagraves said.

The Georgia International Commerce Center will be made up of 12 buildings spanning 6.5 million square feet. The first building is set to be ready by July 2023.

