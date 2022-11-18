Making Minestron’b Soup

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s soup season! This delightful dish is perfect for warming you up during this chilly fall weather.

INGREDIENTS:

Tomato Basil Soup

Pasta

Spinach

Broccoli

Cauliflower

Beans

Tomato

Salt

Pepper

Oregano

Parmesan

INSTRUCTIONS:

—Cook pasta (2 Cups)

—Pour creamy Tomato Soup into large pot

—Stir in broccoli (1 cup)

—Stir in cauliflower (1 cup)

—Keep stirring for 3-minutes

—Add in black beans (1/2 cup)

—Add raw spinach (1 1/2 cups)

—Add one diced tomato

—Salt + Pepper (a dash!)

—Simmer until veggies are soft

—Strain Al Dente pasta, then add to soup pot

—Stir for another 4-minutes

—Portion into bowls

—Sprinkle parmesan on top

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.