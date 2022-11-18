Making Minestron’b Soup
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s soup season! This delightful dish is perfect for warming you up during this chilly fall weather.
INGREDIENTS:
- Tomato Basil Soup
- Pasta
- Spinach
- Broccoli
- Cauliflower
- Beans
- Tomato
- Salt
- Pepper
- Oregano
- Parmesan
INSTRUCTIONS:
—Cook pasta (2 Cups)
—Pour creamy Tomato Soup into large pot
—Stir in broccoli (1 cup)
—Stir in cauliflower (1 cup)
—Keep stirring for 3-minutes
—Add in black beans (1/2 cup)
—Add raw spinach (1 1/2 cups)
—Add one diced tomato
—Salt + Pepper (a dash!)
—Simmer until veggies are soft
—Strain Al Dente pasta, then add to soup pot
—Stir for another 4-minutes
—Portion into bowls
—Sprinkle parmesan on top
