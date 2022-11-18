Sky Cams
Making Minestron’b Soup

By Becky Sattero
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s soup season! This delightful dish is perfect for warming you up during this chilly fall weather.

INGREDIENTS:

  • Tomato Basil Soup
  • Pasta
  • Spinach
  • Broccoli
  • Cauliflower
  • Beans
  • Tomato
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Oregano
  • Parmesan

INSTRUCTIONS:

—Cook pasta (2 Cups)

—Pour creamy Tomato Soup into large pot

—Stir in broccoli (1 cup)

—Stir in cauliflower (1 cup)

—Keep stirring for 3-minutes

—Add in black beans (1/2 cup)

—Add raw spinach (1 1/2 cups)

—Add one diced tomato

—Salt + Pepper (a dash!)

—Simmer until veggies are soft

—Strain Al Dente pasta, then add to soup pot

—Stir for another 4-minutes

—Portion into bowls

—Sprinkle parmesan on top

