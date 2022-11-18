Non-profit providing tiny homes for veterans in Liberty Co.

MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - A non-profit in Liberty County is working to help local veterans experiencing homelessness. They’re now one step closer to creating a tiny home community in Midway.

A lot off of the Coastal Highway in Midway will soon be home to many veterans who need a home, according to leaders with an organization called BuddyWatch, Inc. They say it’s all about giving back to people who have already given our country so much.

“When we say to our soldiers, ‘thank you for your service,’ that’s not enough. We can do better by serving them. We serve them by providing them places to live and opportunities to grow a,” said Josephine Coleman-Williams with BuddyWatch Inc.

BuddyWatch, an organization formed in 2017 aimed at helping veterans near Fort Stewart, now owns a lot just off of Highway 17. Coleman-Williams says it’ll soon be home to 24 tiny homes for veterans.

“If we can bring our veterans in and take care of them, one veteran to one veteran, we have reduced that population, and the money that’s allocated for those services can be better used for folks who have chronic homelessness.”

Coleman-Williams, a licensed clinical social worker, says she also plans to offer her counseling services to tenants on-site once the homes are built.

“I have been in the business of mental healthcare for over 20 years. In that capacity, I’ve worked with a lot of veterans. One of the things I think that helps veterans heal is to get outside of their own heads and help other veterans.”

The homes will look similar to tiny homes built in Louisiana following Hurricane Katrina.

“We want to give them a permanent place to live. It will be about 800 square feet, it will have a front porch, they will all look alike, and they will be here on this property.”

Coleman-Williams says getting the land was an important step in the process of providing homes for those who need it.

“The goal is to let them each help each other through the hard times. And give them a nice, comfortable safe place to be outside the rest of the world, while they heal.”

Coleman-Williams says they hope to start construction on the homes after the start of the year.

