Over 6,800 pounds of food collected during WTOC’s Day of Giving

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The WTOC Day of Giving Food Drive to benefit America’s Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia was a big success!

WTOC collected over 6,800 pounds of food Thursday at the Kroger on Mall Boulevard in Savannah.

The food will provide over 5,700 meals for those in need this holiday season.

A big thank you to everyone who donated and our sponsor, The Ken Nugent Law Firm.

