Tour de Art event this weekend on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island is hosting their Tour de Art event this weekend.

Sixty local artists will be placed all along the North End Corridor. It’s happening on Saturday afternoon from noon to 5 p.m.

The event is free but if you would like to rent a bike, Tim’s Bikes and Beach Gear offers a 15 percent discount for bike rentals.

You can also catch the trolley for a onetime fee of $5 for the event.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.