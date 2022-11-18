United Way of the Coastal Empire wraps up Fall Giving campaign

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire celebrated another great year of their Fall Giving Campaign tonight.

The organization says some highlights from the last 10 weeks include a 10% increase in the ‘Shop and Dine United’ part of the campaign this year.

And for the first time ever, three corporate partners each raised more than half a million dollars.

President and CEO of the branch in our area says that this campaign has been a great success but they still have a lot of work to do

“Our Fall Giving Campaign is wrapping up but our fundraising continues all year long because the needs of our community continues all year long. So tonight we’re saying thank you and then we’re going to pick it up and keep working tomorrow,” said Brynn Grant.

Grant says last year the organization helped more than 206,000 people.

