UPDATE: Judge rules Saturday voting will be allowed before Senate runoff in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The judge has ruled that Saturday voting will be allowed before Georgia’s Senate runoff between Herschel Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Having considered the moving papers, arguments of counsel, and references to legal authority, the Court hereby GRANTS the Petition For Declaratory and Injunctive Relief and issues an injunction declaring that O.C.G.A. §21-2-385(d)(1) does not specifically prohibit counties from conducting advanced voting on Saturday, November 26, 2022, for a runoff election.

READ THE ORDER

ORIGINAL STORY

With Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff election two and a half weeks away, a Fulton County judge will hear arguments Friday as to whether early voting will be allowed the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the Warnock for Georgia campaign, and the Democratic Party of Georgia sued in Fulton County Superior Court earlier this week after Georgia election officials announced that Saturday voting wouldn’t be an option in the runoff because of a state law that prohibits Saturday early voting within two days before a state holiday, which in this case, is Thanksgiving.

Democrats argue that the law doesn’t apply to runoff elections.

Judge Thomas A. Cox, Jr. will hear the case Friday at 11 a.m.

Election day in Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff between Democratic incumbent Rafael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker is scheduled for Dec. 6.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.