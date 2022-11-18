Sky Cams
WTOC begins collecting toy donations

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC will begin its annual toy drive on Friday, Nov. 18.

Every year, WTOC invites the community to drop off new, unwrapped toys at the station’s main lobby. We are collecting toys for all age groups, including teenagers.

All toys collected at WTOC will stay locally.

If you would like to donate, just bring your toys to WTOC. Drop boxes will be placed in the front lobby. You can also order presents online and have them shipped to WTOC at 1511 Chatham Center S Drive, Savannah, Ga. 31405.

